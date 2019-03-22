LoyalCoin Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $995,405.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $5.60 and $33.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00374380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.01643892 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00230246 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004907 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $51.55, $5.60, $10.39, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $24.43, $13.77, $7.50, $32.15 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

