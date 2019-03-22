Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,956,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142,059 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $180,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $95.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.42.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $106.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

