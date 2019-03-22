Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 366,426 Shares of Control4 Corp (CTRL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 366,426 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Control4 were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Control4 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Control4 during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Control4 by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Control4 by 3,466.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Control4 during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Control4 alerts:

CTRL opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. Control4 Corp has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.07 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 16.09%. Control4’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Control4 Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Control4 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Control4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In other news, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 9,400 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $167,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,141.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryce Judd sold 3,342 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $59,587.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,688.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,813 shares of company stock valued at $359,169. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 366,426 Shares of Control4 Corp (CTRL)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/lord-abbett-co-llc-sells-366426-shares-of-control4-corp-ctrl.html.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.