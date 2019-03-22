Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 341,871 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,871 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.78% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,517,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 773,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 457,917 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 175.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 398,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $147,638.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners X, L. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $31,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOI. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Johnson Rice set a $24.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

NYSE:SOI opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $783.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.86. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

