Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $4.76 Million in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 45,953 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in HDFC Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 193,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th.

NYSE HDB opened at $113.84 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $114.84. The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

