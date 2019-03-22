Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of Kings Point Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $299.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $361.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.56, for a total transaction of $1,218,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $758,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total transaction of $1,689,299.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,628.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

