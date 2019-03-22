Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 373,997 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $299.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $361.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $2,297,618.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.56, for a total value of $1,218,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

