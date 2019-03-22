LOCIcoin (LOCI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $204.00

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. LOCIcoin has a market capitalization of $137,523.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCIcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, LOCIcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00371150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.01647154 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00229868 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004916 BTC.

LOCIcoin’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,137,332 tokens. LOCIcoin’s official website is loci.io . The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io . LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io

LOCIcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCIcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCIcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

