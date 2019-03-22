L&L Energy (LLEN) Earning Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about L&L Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEN) has trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. L&L Energy earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LLEN opened at $0.02 on Friday. L&L Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

L&L Energy Company Profile

L&L Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in production, processing, and sale of coal in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Coal Mining, Coal Wholesaling, and Coking Coal. It has the right to extract coal from five mines, including the DaPuAn mine and the SuTsong mine in Yunnan Province; and the WeiShe mine, LaShu mine, and LuoZhou mine in Guizhou Province in China.

