L&L Energy (LLEN) Earning Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about L&L Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEN) has trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. L&L Energy earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LLEN opened at $0.02 on Friday. L&L Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
L&L Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for L&L Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&L Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.