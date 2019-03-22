LKQ (LKQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “In fourth-quarter, LKQ Corp’s earnings and revenues missed the Zack Consensus Estimate though both improving on a year over year basis. High expenditure due to fluctuating prices of fuel, scrap metal and other commodities and product recall are adding to the company’s selling, general and administrative expenses, which will hurt its margins. However, LKQ Corporation focuses on growing its footprint through organic expansion and acquisitions. The acquisition of Stahlgruber GmbH allowed LKQ to spread out its existence in the European countries.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LKQ. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. William Blair cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of LKQ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

LKQ opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. LKQ has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). LKQ had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $189,569.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,385.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $260,447.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in LKQ by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in LKQ by 2,321.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 821,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787,405 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

