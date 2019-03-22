Livexlive Media (LIVX) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Livexlive Media currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.23. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 117.50% and a negative return on equity of 134.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $28,032.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 4,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,540.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 52,595 shares of company stock valued at $241,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 53,276 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

