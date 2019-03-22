Linde (LIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €200.31 ($232.92).

LIN stock traded down €2.35 ($2.73) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €151.60 ($176.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 12 month low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 12 month high of €191.80 ($223.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

