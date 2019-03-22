Liberum Capital Cuts Ted Baker (TED) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Ted Baker (LON:TED) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TED. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ted Baker to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 2,215 ($28.94) in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ted Baker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,356.22 ($30.79).

TED traded up GBX 71 ($0.93) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,672 ($21.85). 62,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,572. The firm has a market cap of $740.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of GBX 1,312 ($17.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 40.70 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Ted Baker’s previous dividend of $17.90. Ted Baker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

