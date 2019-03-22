LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,949 shares during the quarter. LHC Group comprises 1.2% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.34% of LHC Group worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $259,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $467,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 283.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,816,000 after purchasing an additional 199,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.27. 9,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,679. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 6,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $645,117.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,771,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $7,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,475 shares in the company, valued at $14,781,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,944 shares of company stock worth $26,570,216. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on LHC Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/lhc-group-inc-lhcg-shares-sold-by-penn-capital-management-co-inc.html.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.