Lennox International Inc. (LII) Chairman Sells $4,055,581.12 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 16,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $4,055,581.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 149,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,395,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $260.36 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.36 and a 52 week high of $262.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 297.46%. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lennox International by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price target on shares of Lennox International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.17.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

