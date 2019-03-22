Legal & General Group Plc Has $476.39 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,873,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 91,163 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $476,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $295.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $300.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $2,761,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,353.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,906,581 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

