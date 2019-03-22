Legal & General Group Plc Buys 803,265 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803,265 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $260,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

FOXA stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXA. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Societe Generale lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twenty-First Century Fox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/legal-general-group-plc-buys-803265-shares-of-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa.html.

Twenty-First Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.