Lear Co. (LEA) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 131,808 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lear worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Lear by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,424,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,164 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 77,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lear by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,016,000 after acquiring an additional 291,264 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lear by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.13.

In related news, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,990.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at $427,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.45 and a one year high of $206.36. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lear had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.47%.

Lear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

