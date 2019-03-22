Leadcoin (LDC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Leadcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liquid and Liqui. During the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar. Leadcoin has a total market capitalization of $95,893.00 and $2,898.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00375685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.01653302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00230273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004937 BTC.

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Leadcoin Token Trading

Leadcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

