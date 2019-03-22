Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Holdings Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lazard worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 65.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,848,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,484 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,150,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 22.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,051,000 after purchasing an additional 524,953 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 442,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 339,167 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,858,000 after purchasing an additional 285,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Lazard had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

