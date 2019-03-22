Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $476,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,883 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,629.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ESNT traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $43.54. 25,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,846. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $47.94.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 496,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,909,000 after acquiring an additional 104,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,423,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,798,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,735,000 after acquiring an additional 159,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,861,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

