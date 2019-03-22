Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
NASDAQ:RNLC opened at $22.30 on Friday. Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $23.27.
