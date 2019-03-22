Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:RNLC opened at $22.30 on Friday. Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/large-cap-us-equity-select-etf-rnlc-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05.html.

