Lanxess (LXS) PT Set at €47.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LXS. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Macquarie set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.97 ($72.06).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Lanxess stock opened at €50.80 ($59.07) on Wednesday. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 52 week high of €72.60 ($84.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.18, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.