Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Position Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of LANC stock opened at $155.94 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $117.53 and a one year high of $194.38. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Position Lessened by Barclays PLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/lancaster-colony-corp-lanc-position-lessened-by-barclays-plc.html.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.