Krensavage Asset Management LLC Has $24.39 Million Position in Shire PLC (SHPG)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Shire accounts for about 8.2% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shire were worth $24,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPG. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Shire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Shire by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Shire by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shire alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHPG opened at $179.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shire PLC has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $182.47. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. William Blair cut shares of Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/krensavage-asset-management-llc-has-24-39-million-position-in-shire-plc-shpg.html.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.