Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.42 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, February 11th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.20.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,295. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.
