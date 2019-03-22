Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.42 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, February 11th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,295. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.