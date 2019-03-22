Kleber Santos Sells 2,928 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $247,533.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kleber Santos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

On Thursday, February 21st, Kleber Santos sold 3,570 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $294,489.30.

COF stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,526.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,906,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,543,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,357,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 81.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,658,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,392,000 after purchasing an additional 904,336 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/kleber-santos-sells-2928-shares-of-capital-one-financial-corp-cof-stock.html.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.