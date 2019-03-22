Kinder Morgan (KMI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMI. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $7,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,177,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,835,257.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 54,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,061,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,632 shares in the company, valued at $679,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,521,612 shares of company stock worth $47,637,339 over the last three months. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,590,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,590,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,557,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360,355 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,113,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $923,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,778,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,899 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

