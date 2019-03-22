Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price target on Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $121.60.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

