Keywords Studios’ (KWS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

KWS stock opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.77) on Monday. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a one year high of GBX 2,110 ($27.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.68 million and a PE ratio of 54.33.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

