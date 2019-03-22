KeyCorp Comments on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2019 Earnings (NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.51). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $32.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,268,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,231,000 after buying an additional 1,080,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,280,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,785,000 after buying an additional 717,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,280,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,785,000 after buying an additional 717,116 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,555.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 699,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,507,000 after buying an additional 673,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth $12,879,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.