Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Grand City Properties (GYC) a €25.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GYC. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.30 ($27.09) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.90 ($28.95).

GYC stock opened at €21.94 ($25.51) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

