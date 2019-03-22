Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give adidas (ADS) a €222.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €222.00 ($258.14) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €226.16 ($262.97).

Shares of ADS stock traded up €2.20 ($2.56) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €210.70 ($245.00). 481,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

