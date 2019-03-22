Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Major Shareholder Sells $14,375,000.00 in Stock

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 500,000 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $14,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.45. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $34.92.
Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.
About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
