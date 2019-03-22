Just Energy Group (JE) PT Raised to C$5.25

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Just Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Just Energy Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.25.

Shares of TSE JE traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.59. 139,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,261. The stock has a market cap of $689.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of C$3.66 and a 52 week high of C$5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.29.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$966.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$979.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group will post 0.449999990174673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

