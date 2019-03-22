Just Eat’s (JSTLF) Hold Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JSTLF. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Just Eat to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of JSTLF opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Just Eat has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

