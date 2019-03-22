Jungheinrich (JUN3) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JUN3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.45 ($36.58).

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Shares of Jungheinrich stock traded down €0.82 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €26.94 ($31.33). The stock had a trading volume of 44,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. Jungheinrich has a 12-month low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a 12-month high of €38.14 ($44.35). The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.