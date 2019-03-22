Jumei International Holding Ltd (JMEI) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71,030 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Jumei International worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumei International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 182,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,628,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 98,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jumei International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

JMEI stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Jumei International Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

Jumei International Profile

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

