Julie Norberg Sells 11,146 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) SVP Julie Norberg sold 11,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $289,461.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julie Norberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NMI alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Julie Norberg sold 7,262 shares of NMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $187,795.32.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $26.53.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invictus RG purchased a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,439,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 455,098 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Julie Norberg Sells 11,146 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/julie-norberg-sells-11146-shares-of-nmi-holdings-inc-nmih-stock.html.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.