Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 1,375 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $38,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PUB stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,810. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $526.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUB. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 370.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

