JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (JPHY) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000.

Shares of JPHY opened at $50.35 on Friday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

