JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 184.64 ($2.41).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of TW opened at GBX 175.95 ($2.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 4.22. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

In other news, insider Pete Redfern sold 209,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30), for a total transaction of £368,498.24 ($481,508.22).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.