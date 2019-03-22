JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.87.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Crown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.79 per share, with a total value of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,447 shares in the company, valued at $32,325,084.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

