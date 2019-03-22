JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. While expansion into new markets by opening branches, focus on strengthening credit card business, higher rates and improving loan balance will continue supporting its profitability, dismal mortgage banking performance (owing to lower origination volume and refinancing activities) remains a major concern. The company's significant dependence on capital markets revenues makes us wary. These are expected to hurt the bank's fee income growth to an extent.”

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.87.

NYSE:JPM opened at $101.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,224,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,338.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,471,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 38,746,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,986,672,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,882,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $278,896,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,555.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,352,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,266,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.