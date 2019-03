JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.22, but opened at $19.61. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 46841 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKS. ValuEngine upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $525.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 195.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 59,389 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 147,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

