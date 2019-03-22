Jenoptik AG (JEN) Receives €31.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.21 ($36.30).

A number of equities analysts have commented on JEN shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.50 ($37.79) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Jenoptik stock opened at €33.04 ($38.42) on Tuesday. Jenoptik has a one year low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a one year high of €39.54 ($45.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.