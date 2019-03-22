Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (PLX)

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLX. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Protalix Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

