Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Allakos Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ALLK)

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Allakos in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $38.02 on Friday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $65.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Allakos by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 142,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $4,905,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund (Ohi Rivervest II sold 52,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $2,252,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

