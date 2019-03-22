Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Williams-Sonoma to a “hold wsm” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

NYSE WSM opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 38.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

