Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Holdings Raised by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.12.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $136.03 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $113.52 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $476.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
